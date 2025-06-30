Exclusive — Sen. Scott Brown Blasts Chris Pappas: ‘Makes AOC Look Like Rush Limbaugh’

Former Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA), who just announced his bid to rejoin the U.S. Senate by running for retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) seat, blasted his far-left opponent for making “AOC look like Rush Limbaugh” during an appearance on the latest episode of Breitbart News Saturday.

Brown, who also served as President Donald Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during his first term, called out Democrat candidate Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) for voting against the Republican-led reconciliation budget while portraying himself as an ally of the working class:

I mean, it’s no tax on tips and no tax on overtime. Don’t forget that Chris Pappas — his family owns a restaurant — so how does he walk into that restaurant and say, “Oh, by the way, I voted to increase your taxes, and I voted against the no tax on tips and the no tax on overtime. And by the way, I want illegals to get on Medicaid, and I want illegals to take a lot of your benefits.” So how do you do that? And that’s the issue.

Comparing Pappas’ views to those of Zohran Mamdani, the openly socialist New York state assemblymember who recently won the Democrat primary in New York City’s mayoral election, the former senator went on to say, “And you see it in New York City, the Democrats right now, … They’re in trouble.”

“You know, they hate capitalism, hate Israel, and they don’t believe in America. Free stuff for everybody. Well, welcome to Russia. So yeah, they have some problems,” Brown told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle. “And I’m going to certainly point out the differences between the two of us.”

Brown, who previously ran against Shaheen for her seat in 2014 before narrowly losing and becoming an ambassador, called her soon-to-be-open spot “absolutely winnable.”

“This is a top-two race in the country — one of two open seats, so absolutely winnable,” he said, before comparing Pappas to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY):

You know, Chris Pappas makes AOC look like Rush Limbaugh, and don’t forget — AOC, Bernie Sanders, [Jerry] Nadler, Elizabeth Warren, all endorsed the guy from New York, and they also — Elizabeth Warren endorsed Chris Pappas. They’re all the same … they hate capitalism, they hate Israel, and they don’t believe in America.

Explaining why he is reentering politics after several years in the private sector, Brown highlighted his family, experience, and growing concern for where Democrats are trying to take the country.

“Now, I have plenty of titles. You know — father, grandfather, soldier, senator, ambassador — and Chris Pappas is looking for that new title. He wants a new title,” he told Boyle. “I want a stronger America because I’m deeply concerned about what the Democrats are trying to push between the open borders [and] the boys and men in women’s sports.”

Boyle went on to recall how Brown was “way ahead of the curve of everybody” on the issue of illegal immigration, as he told Breitbart News during his 2014 senate campaign, “I believe right now we have an affirmative obligation to shut the border once and for all.”

“Not only to deal with illegal immigration, but also potential disease or potential criminals or terrorists coming into our country,” he said during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“I mean, that was before President Trump came on the scene in the 2016 election,” Boyle reflected during the Saturday radio show.

Brown indicated that he still stands firm in his anti-illegal immigration stance, saying he supports Trump’s agenda of “securing the border, getting rid of the illegals, not giving them any monies whatsoever, or any rights that they’re not entitled to.”

“They’re not entitled to anything,” he added. “They’ve already been adjudicated … They’re criminal illegals. Let’s get them out.”

