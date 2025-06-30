Gallup Poll Shows Sharp Decline in American Pride Among Democrats

A Gallup poll shows that Democrats feel less proud of being American than they did over 20 years ago.

The report showed that a record number of adults feel “extremely” or “very” proud to be an American — just 41 percent describing themselves as extremely proud, while 17 percent feel very proud. Democrats strongly contributed to the significant drop in pride, per Fox News:

The data indicate a plummeting sense of pride in America over the past decade. Furthermore, the report explained further that there is a 56-point gap between Republicans (92 percent extremely or very proud) and Democrats (36 percent). Democrats are a major factor in the significant drop in U.S. pride in 2025, down 26 points from 62 percent last year.

Gallup senior editor Jeffrey Jones wrote that “each generation is less patriotic than the prior generation, and Gen Z is definitely much lower than anybody else.”

“But even among the older generations, we see that they’re less patriotic than the ones before them, and they’ve become less patriotic over time. That’s primarily driven by Democrats within those generations,” Jones wrote.

Both Gen Z Democrats and Gen Z Republicans also showed less appreciation for being American.

The poll did note that it is not known if the president’s recent decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear program factored into the downgrade in American pride.