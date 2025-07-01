Watch Live: Donald Trump Visits ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

President Donald Trump visits the illegal alien detention center at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, or “Alligator Alcatraz,” on Tuesday, July 1.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) approved the construction of the detention facility, located in the Florida everglades surrounded by alligators, in June.

President Trump will be touring the facility along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds before participating in a round table discussion.