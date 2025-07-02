Nolte: Golden Era Marches on with End of Waffle House Egg Surcharge

Waffle House announced this week that it has ended its fifty-cent surcharge on eggs.

“Egg-cellent news…,” wrote the restaurant chain on X, “as of June 2, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding!”

Due to former President Biden’s Auto-Pen’s dual mismanagement of the American economy and an outbreak of bird flu, back in February, Waffle House announced a 50-cent surcharge per egg.

“The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices,” Waffle House said in a statement at the time. “Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions.”

The Georgia-based chain serves around 300 million eggs each year and said cost was just one issue. It was becoming difficult to find enough eggs. After the avian influenza outbreak, tens of millions of egg-laying hens were destroyed and egg prices reached record highs.

Part of President Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign was to lower the cost of eggs. By February, just one month after Trump took office and Waffle House announced the surcharge, the average price for a dozen eggs had skyrocketed to $7.86 per dozen.

The Trump White House went to immediate work importing eggs, having the USDA work closely with American egg producers to replenish their livestock, and to cool overall inflation.

Today, the average cost of a dozen eggs is $2.56, and the egg-laying population is recovering to only six percent lower than it was before the flu outbreak. The USDA is also proactively looking to head off the next bird flu outbreak with ongoing biosecurity assessments to prevent another outbreak and spread.

Isn’t it amazing what can happen when you elect a president who is engaged and actually cares about what Normal Americans care about?

And I give Waffle House credit for adding a surcharge rather than just raising prices. I wish gas stations would do this—list the cost of a gallon of gas before all the taxes, and then list the taxes. As much as I hate phone and cable TV companies, their itemization of taxes is always illuminating.

Egg prices matter. Trump understands that. Gas prices matter. Mortgage rates matter. Trump gets it. People notice things like egg surcharges and gas prices, and it affects their outlook on how things are going in the country.

But if you ask Democrats what matters, they will say queering little kids, giving illegal aliens free stuff, ensuring mentally ill men have access to your daughter’s locker room, and releasing violent criminals into poor neighborhoods.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.