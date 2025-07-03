Exclusive — Sen. Markwayne Mullin Assured Freedom Caucus No More Changes to BBB, Now It’s Time to Pass

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) discussed his role in getting House Freedom Caucus members on board with the big, beautiful bill, noting that he cannot complain about their ideas, but the reality is that they need people outside their group to reach a majority in the chamber.

“I know you spent the last two days talking to a bunch of House members and alleviating the House Freedom Caucus and alleviating their concerns about the economy,” host Mike Slater noted.

“I saw a lot of quotes like, ‘Oh, they’re talking with the White House, and they want to talk to the president to alleviate their concerns about the economy.’ Like, what does that mean? Like, what does anyone know about the economy? What could they be told about the economy that would make them flip their vote?” Slater asked.

“The Freedom Caucus, they’re very — we have — I can’t ever really complain about their ideas. I like their ideas. But once again, it still goes back to the fact you’ve got to get other people to agree with you. In the House, you’ve got to get the magic number 218, or 215, depends on who all falls asleep, right?” Mullin explained, criticizing the Freedom Caucus in noting that they “usually wait until the very last minute” to advance their policies.

“They kind of stand out and grandstand at the same time. But the President in this case, he — they wanted to have some assurances that the administration can go through rules and what their limitations were. So a lot of what happened over the last two days was the president bringing in Dr. Oz, for instance, because they were upset about the Medicaid and bringing in… Chris Wright with Department of Energy, and just talking through the IRA stuff, just saying, ‘How far can we go, and can that satisfy us,'” Mullin explained.

“And so that’s what they were talking about, the economy,” he said, noting that President Trump showed “great patience in this — because his patience kind of was wearing off, I’ll tell you — and went through their issues.”

“I mean, I was on the phone with a couple of them at midnight last night, and they were in with the Speaker as I was on the phone with the White House at the same time, they were wanting to ask questions about the Senate, and basically, they were saying, ‘Can the Senate do any of this if we send it back?’ And I was like, ‘No. We barely got this one done,” Mullin said, describing the situation behind the scenes.

“I’m just saying that there isn’t anything — any other room for us to move to make changes on this… If you were to send it back to us, this bill is going to look totally different, because we’re going to strip it all back down, and it’s going to go to the left and not to the right,” the senator warned.

