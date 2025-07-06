President Donald Trump said he is “saddened” to watch Elon Musk “go completely off the rails” a day after his tech mogul former ally announced the creation of a new political party following their public feud.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump said in a Sunday Truth Social post. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States — The System seems not designed for them.”

Musk announced the launch of the “America Party” on Saturday, after a poll he conducted on X showed that 65 percent of users wanted “independence” from the “uniparty” system:

Trump continued on in his post to denounce third parties and Musk’s vested interest in electric vehicle (EV) mandates as the CEO of Tesla:

The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country. It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want — Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about — No more EV Mandate. I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate — It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that — I was very surprised!

The president concluded his post by taking another swipe at Musk for bringing commercial astronaut and fellow billionaire Jared Isaacman into his fold to lead NASA — a very short-lived nomination as it was withdrawn following the discovery of his recent donations to Democrats:

Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life. My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!

Speaking with Breitbart News on Isaacman’s ouster last month, a senior Trump administration official said, “We don’t confirm Schumer donors in this administration.”

“Jared Isaacman should have never been picked. Trump did the right thing by pulling him,” the official added.

Musk, who formerly led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), began his public spat with the administration and Republicans in general over the “big, beautiful bill,” which slashed billions of dollars in EV tax credits.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.