House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on the Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable said that his greatest worry is the threat to the First Amendment, saying it is a “hallmark of Western civilization.”

Jordan spoke during the Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow about the Judiciary Committee’s efforts to combat the censorship cartel.

A Breitbart Fight Club member asked the Ohio congressman what he believes is the “greatest constitutional challenge facing Congress today.”

Jordan said, “I just — because I saw how big the censorship was just a few years ago — it is frightening what they did. I always use the example of RFK Jr., because he was, at the time, a Democrat running for president on the Democratic ticket. And, the third day of the Biden administration, they sent an email from the White House to Twitter saying, take down this tweet ASAP. And, it was a tweet from RFK Jr., and there was nothing in the tweet that wasn’t true.”

He continued:

I’m always nervous about the First Amendment, probably more than anything else, because I think you know the five rights we have, the rights to practice your faith, right to assemble, right to petition, the government, free press, free speech, are fundamentally important. But, in my judgment, the most important one is the one that really went after our right to talk, our right to speak. Because if you can’t speak, you’re afraid of the government, the government’s going to potentially come after you. If you’re afraid the government, you can’t speak, you can’t practice your faith, can’t share your faith, you can’t petition your government, you don’t have a free press. And that’s what they went after. They were all in the universities, the big tech, with big newspaper, mainstream press, and the people who were fighting you were folks like you, and it’s like a handful of people in Congress and regular Americans, but a lot of people just got scared, and so I’m really nervous about that.

Jordan noted that a Canadian journalist who covered the trucker strike said the “hallmark of Western civilization is the ability to speak and debate.”

He remarked, “And if you lose that, man, it’s scary because you, like I said, you can’t share your faith, practice your faith, you can’t really go after your government, petition your government like you need to. And anyway, I’m more concerned about that than probably anything.”