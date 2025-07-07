Trump Dismisses Musk’s New Political Party as ‘Ridiculous’

Elon Musk’s plan to form a new political party was dismissed as “ridiculous” on Sunday by President Donald Trump.

The Republican president was asked about the proposal by the tech billionaire before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, as he returned to Washington after visiting his nearby golf club, Reuters reports.

Trump’s response was short and to the point. He told reporters:

I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous.

Trump later took to social media to say he is “saddened” to watch Musk “go completely off the rails” a day after his tech mogul former ally announced the creation of a new political party following their public feud, as Breitbart News reported.

The world’s richest person — and Trump’s biggest political donor in the 2024 election — fell out out over Musk’s efforts to head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk claimed the president’s massive domestic spending plan, saying it would explode the U.S. debt, and vowed to do everything in his power to defeat lawmakers who voted for it.

Musk subsequently announced the launch of the “America Party” on Saturday after a poll he claimed to have conducted on X showed some 65 percent of users wanted “independence” from the “uniparty” system.