Biden’s ex-Doctor Cites Patient Privilege, Seeks Fresh Delay in Testimony to House Panel

Former President Joe Biden’s erstwhile personal physician wants to delay testifying before the House oversight committee, citing the need for an agreement that will respect doctor-patient confidentiality norms as part of the investigation into Biden’s physical and cognitive deterioration while in office.

AP reports Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who served as Biden’s physician at the White House, requested a delay until the end of July or early August “to reach an accommodation that will protect the very substantial privilege and confidentiality interests of Dr. O’Connor and former President Biden,” according to a letter from his lawyer sent to Rep. James Comer of Kentucky on Saturday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed O’Connor just last month in an effort to force him to publicly testify about what he knew and when he knew it, as Breitbart News reported.

AP obtained a copy of the letter to confirm the latest request for a delay. It further reported:

A spokesperson for Oversight Republicans said the committee will follow the House’s deposition guidelines, which allow for witnesses to assert privilege on a question-by-question basis, with the committee chair ruling on each claim. But O’Connor is not allowed, in the committee’s view, to delay or decline a congressional subpoena due to concerns over questions about potentially privileged information.

The House Oversight Committee first requested O’Connor testify before the committee last July, but the Biden White House blocked his testimony.

Comer renewed his request in May and later subpoenaed the doctor in June.

As Breitbart News reported, the physical and mental state of Biden during his last years has long been a topic for debate.

Republican leaders, conservative commentators, and others unleashed a torrent of criticism following CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s admission in May the White House deceived the public about Biden’s ability to discharge his duties.

That deception many say was obvious and intentionally suppressed for political gain and done with the complicity of compliant media outlets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report