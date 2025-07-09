The Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged a man from Jamestown, New York, with threatening to murder an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and his children.

Following an investigation, federal prosecutors arrested and charged 43-year-old Matthew White of Jamestown with communicating interstate threats after he allegedly threatened ICE agents with murder on several occasions in social media posts.

“The defendant stands accused of making vile threats against officers and agents who risk their lives every day to uphold an oath they swore to protect the public — even those who wish them harm. There is no place in our community for such hate against any human beings, including and especially innocent children,” ICE’s Erin Keegan said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, on April 18, White allegedly posted from an X account, “Kill them all, ICE is the new age Gestapo, stop them.”

Then, on April 29, White allegedly posted “… understand that if your ICE agents don’t show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them” in response to a video of Border Czar Tom Homan.

That same month, White allegedly posted several threats and violent comments in response to ICE arrests in Virginia — including writing “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children,” referring to an ICE agent pictured in an X post.

Last month, after investigators learned of the threats on April 30, White allowed them to extract and copy the contents of his phone, which led them directly to the threats posted on X.

White made a federal court appearance on July 1 and was released with pre-trial conditions.

“Let it be known, HSI Buffalo is unflinchingly committed to finding and investigating any individuals who threaten, or who are intent on hurting, members of our law enforcement community,” Keegan said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.