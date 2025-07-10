HHS Bars Illegal Aliens from Receiving Benefits to Stop Incentivizing Illegal Immigration

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday said the department would work to bar illegal aliens from accessing benefits offered by the department.

“For too long, the government has diverted hardworking Americans’ tax dollars to incentivize illegal immigration. Today’s action changes that—it restores integrity to federal social programs, enforces the rule of law, and protects vital resources for the American people,” Kennedy said in a written statement.

Since 1998, under the Bill Clinton administration, the HHS reinterpreted the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 to let illegal aliens use certain benefits.

The benefits, according to Just the News, include:

The federal public benefits that illegal immigrants will no longer have access to include Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics; Community Mental Health Services Block Grant; Community Services Block Grant (CSBG); Head Start; Health Center Program; Health Workforce Programs not otherwise previously covered (including grants, loans, scholarships, payments, and loan repayments); Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Prevention, and Recovery Support Services Programs administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness Grant Program; Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services Block Grant; Title IV-E Educational and Training Voucher Program; Title IV-E Kinship Guardianship Assistance Program; Title IV-E Prevention Services Program; and Title X Family Planning Program.

An HHS press release explained:

The new policy applies PRWORA’s plain-language definition of “Federal public benefit,” reverses outdated exclusions, affirms that programs serving individuals, households, or families are subject to eligibility restrictions, and clarifies that no HHS programs have been formally exempted under PRWORA’s limited exceptions. Head Start is among the programs included in the updated and expanded list of classified “Federal public benefits” under PRWORA to ensure enrollment in Head Start is reserved for American citizens from now on. Preliminary analysis by HHS estimates American citizens could receive as much as $374 million in additional Head Start services annually.

“Alongside HHS, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) is committed to providing and protecting resources that serve America’s most vulnerable,” Acting HHS Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison said in a statement. “Head Start’s classification under the new PRWORA interpretation puts American families first by ensuring taxpayer-funded benefits are reserved for eligible individuals.”