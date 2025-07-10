Poll: Majority Support Deporting Illegal Migrants to Their Country of Origin

A majority of likely general-election voters support deporting illegal migrants to their country of origin, a July survey from Cygnal found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you support or oppose deporting those illegally in the United States back to their country of origin?”

Across the board, 61.3 percent said they support doing so. Of those, nearly 41 percent “strongly” support it. Meanwhile, 34.7 percent disapprove of deporting illegal immigrants back to their country of origin. Of those, nearly 17 percent “strongly” oppose.

Opinions vary sharply on party lines. For example, an overwhelming majority of Republicans — 94 percent — support deporting illegal immigrants back to their country of origin, with only four percent opposing. However, most Democrats, 68 percent, oppose deporting illegal aliens back to their country of origin, while 26 percent support it.

Independents side more with the GOP, as 59 percent support deporting illegal migrants to their home country. Another 37 percent oppose.

Notably, 50 percent of Hispanics polled support deporting criminal illegal aliens to their country of origin, compared to 48 percent who oppose.

Overall, the poll indicated that there has been a two percent decrease in support for deportation since May.