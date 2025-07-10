Poll: Majority Support Deporting Illegal Migrants to Their Country of Origin

A majority of likely general-election voters support deporting illegal migrants to their country of origin, a July survey from Cygnal found.
The survey asked respondents, “Do you support or oppose deporting those illegally in the United States back to their country of origin?”
Across the board, 61.3 percent said they support doing so. Of those, nearly 41 percent “strongly” support it. Meanwhile, 34.7 percent disapprove of deporting illegal immigrants back to their country of origin. Of those, nearly 17 percent “strongly” oppose.
Opinions vary sharply on party lines. For example, an overwhelming majority of Republicans — 94 percent — support deporting illegal immigrants back to their country of origin, with only four percent opposing. However, most Democrats, 68 percent, oppose deporting illegal aliens back to their country of origin, while 26 percent support it.
Independents side more with the GOP, as 59 percent support deporting illegal migrants to their home country. Another 37 percent oppose.
Notably, 50 percent of Hispanics polled support deporting criminal illegal aliens to their country of origin, compared to 48 percent who oppose.
Overall, the poll indicated that there has been a two percent decrease in support for deportation since May.
The survey also found that a plurality — 49.5 percent — support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, while 47.5 percent oppose them. Another three percent remain unsure. Once again, most Republicans — 89 percent — support ICE raids, while most Democrats — 86 percent — oppose them.
Fifty-two percent of independents oppose ICE raids, compared to 42 percent who support them.The survey was taken July 1 – 2 among 1,500 likely general election voters. It has a +/- 2.51 percent margin of error.
It comes as mass deportation efforts continue across the country, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) showcases the vast majority of criminals they are detaining have criminal convictions or pending charges.
DHS explained in a recent press release detailing the arrests of an illegal immigrant pedophile ring in Minneapolis that “70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges.”
“Additionally, many illegal aliens categorized as ‘non-criminals’ are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members and more—they just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S.,” DHS explained, adding, “This deceptive ‘non-criminal’ categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public.”
