JP Morgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon on Thursday blasted the Democrat Party for being too devoted to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

“I have a lot of friends who are Democrats, and they’re idiots. I always say they have big hearts and little brains. They do not understand how the real world works. Almost every single policy rolled out failed,” Dimon said.

The JP Morgan chief executive has said that too many American companies focused too much time and energy with DEI and that the banking company he led would pull back its focus on these topics.

“They overdid DEI,” Dimon said, noting that he refers to himself as “barely a Democrat.”

He added, “We all were devoted to reaching out to the Black community, Hispanic, the LGBT community, the disabled — we do all of that. But the extent, they gotta stop it. And they gotta go back to being more practical. They’re very ideological.”

Dimon said that former President Joe Biden “didn’t have one business person” advising him and that he was “speechless about the lack of knowledge” in the administration.

Bloomberg continued:

The JPMorgan CEO’s criticism of the Democratic Party extended to the mayoral race in New York, where his bank is based. Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old assemblyman and democratic socialist, won the Democratic primary after vowing to freeze rents, make city buses free and create city-owned grocery stores.