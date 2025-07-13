André Bauer, the former South Carolina Lt. Gov., said on Breitbart News Saturday that he is running to primary “globalist” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to ensure that “liberal vipers” such as the South Carolina senator do not kill President Donald Trump’s legacy.

Bauer spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the former lieutenant governor of the Palmetto State announced his bid to oust Graham from the halls of the U.S. Senate.

Graham is a four-term senator who recently received President Donald Trump’s endorsement for reelection.

However, Bauer has pitched himself as a “real, America First conservative” who aims to capture anti-establishment fervor to remove Graham, the current Senate Budget Committee chairman.

Bauer explained that there have been prior challengers who have sought to primary Graham. However, he said that they have not raised enough money, nor did they have the name recognition to defeat a senator who has years in Congress’s upper chamber.

“It’s vastly different with me, I won statewide twice in my 30s, hold [office] just a heartbeat away from governor and will be raise more money and of course your listeners if they go to AndreBauer.com, those are the kind of folks that can help us across the country,” Bauer explained on Breitbart News Saturday.

Bauer said that candidates across the country are rising to challenge the “vipers” of the U.S. Senate, contending that many of them are not suited to carry on Trump’s MAGA agenda.

“We’re getting this old guard, this sort of vipers out of there. [Thom] Tills is going to be gone, [Mitch] McConnell is going to be gone, [John] Cornyn looks like he’s going to be gone. If you get Lindsey [Graham] out there, you cut the head off the biggest viper of them all,” Bauer remarked. “The rest of them will start acting like Republicans, they’ll quit teaming with the Democrats all of the time and showing their true colors.”

“Lindsey can be a Republican from Vermont but not red South Carolina,” he added.

The former lieutenant governor continued, “He’s been to Ukraine nine times; I bet he hasn’t been to Union County nine times in the 32 years he’s been in Congress.”

Noting that Trump has two more years left in office, Bauer said,” Trump’s legacy will die with all of these liberal vipers of Republicans.”

Boyle and Bauer discussed how Graham has been pushing a bill to sanction Russia. Boyle revealed that, buried in the text of the legislation, is a provision that would essentially provide nearly unlimited aid to Ukraine.

Bauer responded, “Thank you for being thorough enough to read the bill. Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iran. Globalist Graham has never met a conflict that he didn’t like.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.