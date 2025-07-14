DOJ to Reduce Foreign Languages in Government Services

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it will be reducing the use of foreign languages in the government.

In a press release, the DOJ explained that it would be leading “a coordinated effort across federal agencies to minimize non-essential multilingual services.” As part of the coordinated effort, resources will be redirected to “English-language education and assimilation.” The policy follows President Donald Trump’s executive order making English the official language of the United States.

“As President Trump has made clear, English is the official language of the United States,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. Bondi added that the DOJ would be leading “the effort to codify” Trump’s executive order and to “eliminate wasteful virtue-signaling policies across government agencies to promote assimilation over division.”

At the beginning of March, Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the U.S.

“From the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language,” the executive order states. “Our Nation’s historic governing documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, have all been written in English. It is therefore long past time that English is declared as the official language of the United States.”

Breitbart News has also reported that the Trump administration directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to “end language translation services” for people who called inquiring about their immigration or employment status.