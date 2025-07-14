Gavin Newsom Devotes 4 Hours of Busy Schedule to Another Podcast

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spent more than four hours on the Shawn Ryan Show, released Monday — as his state continues to struggle with wildfires, homelessness, illegal immigration, and other urgent crises.

The interview was Newsom’s latest foray into alternative media as he prepares for a presidential run in 2028, though he continues to deny that is his motivation. He has also hosted conservatives on his own podcast.

The interview, conducted in Nashville, covered a variety of topics, including coronavirus mandates and lockdowns; the Jeffrey Epstein case; the Middle East; Newsom’s childhood; Immigration and border enforcement; relations with China; homelessness; presidential politics; housing; Newsom’s career; pornography; tariffs; renewable energy.

Newsom barely mentioned the California wildfires except to congratulate himself on the process of debris removal (a federal and private effort) and to blame President Donald Trump for fires on federal land.

The host also presented Newsom with a “California-compliant Sig Sauer p365 Macro.” Newsom pronounced it “too cool.” He added that it was “fabulous” and that “I’m not anti-gun at all.”

Had Newsom accepted the gun as a gift in California without going through a federally licensed firearms dealer, he would have broken the law.

