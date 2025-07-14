Nolte: 60% of Democrats Still Believe Trump Colluded With Russia to Win 2016 Election

Party of science, my ass.

Despite a full-fledged and endless Special Counsel investigation coming up empty… Despite billions and billions of corporate dollars spent on years-long media investigations coming up empty… Despite all the congressional investigations coming up empty… Despite nearly ten years and a bottomless pile of money available to the organized left that has come up empty… Sixty-percent of Democrats still-Still-STILL believe Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

“How likely is it that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 election?” asked Rasmussen Reports of 1,014 likely voters on July 6-7.

Sixty percent of Democrats still say that it is very likely (38 percent) or somewhat likely (22 percent). Only 29 percent said it is not very likely (14 percent) or not at all likely (15 percent).

Overall, 42 percent of likely voters still say it’s likely that Trump and Russia colluded in 2016, while a plurality of 49 percent say it is unlikely.

Among black voters, 57 percent say it’s likely the Russia Collusion Hoax was not a hoax, while 40 percent of whites and 44 percent of Hispanics say the same.

On a more positive note, 57 percent said that those “officials who were involved in the manipulation of intelligence to ‘get Trump’ [should] be criminally prosecuted.” Only 26 percent disagreed.

Among black voters, 55 percent want the bad guys prosecuted, as do 60 percent of Hispanic voters.

When asked if what the “intelligence community did to Trump Donald Trump is bigger than Watergate,” 53 percent agreed — 34 percent strongly and 19 percent somewhat — while only 38 percent disagreed: 27 percent strongly and 11 percent somewhat.

The Democrat party is beyond broken. It’s a party comprised only of feelings, none of them optimistic… We’re talking about feelings only of rage, entitlement, arrogance, a false sense of superiority, preening narcissism, and a refusal to acknowledge reality. And it’s not just the Russia Collusion Hoax. The obvious horrors of their policies — crime, rotting schools, massive and deadly wildfires, an entire abortion industry that butchers millions of innocents for the sake of convenience… Add to that, the economic and crime disasters that come with opening our borders to the Third World, a second industry dedicated to permanently mutilating children as sacrifices to their unholy LGBT gods…

They tell us the oceans will rise if we use our air conditioning, as they purchase air-conditioned estates along the shoreline and fly private jets.

They force the poor into lousy schools while they send their own children to private schools.

They turn our movies into something asexual and prudish, as they put gay porn in elementary schools.

They tax our cigarettes into something unaffordable as they legalize weed, prostitution, and gambling.

They lock up people over Twitter memes as they release rapists, rioters, and child molesters.

They so desire cheap, illegal labor that they don’t care about the epidemic of child sex trafficking that comes with it.

Heaven help us if these people ever again obtain power because they will never again relinquish it.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.