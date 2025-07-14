Obama Tells Whining Democrats: Drop the ‘Fetal Position’ and Start Fighting

Former President Barack Obama has addressed fellow Democrats and told them to stop whining and start fighting, reportedly using a private fundraiser in New Jersey as a backdrop to his exhortation to toughen up.

“I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions. And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up,” Obama said at the event on Friday, according to excerpts of his remarks exclusively obtained and released by CNN.

“You know, don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something,” he reportedly said, expressing his disdain for the collective embrace of Democratic victimhood.

“Don’t say that you care deeply about free speech and then you’re quiet. No, you stand up for free speech when it’s hard. When somebody says something that you don’t like, but you still say, ‘You know what, that person has the right to speak.’ … What’s needed now is courage.”

Obama’s rush to the rhetorical high ground comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s triumphant return to the White House and the slew of Republican legislative victories ever since, the latest of which – the Big Beautiful Bill – was passed to yet more Democrat groans and bottom lip quivering, as Breitbart News reported.

How can enfeebled Democrats change things? Obama says the time has come to start working together in common cause, according to the excerpts published by CNN.

“Stop looking for the quick fix. Stop looking for the messiah. You have great candidates running races right now. Support those candidates,” Obama said, calling out the New Jersey and Virginia elections, according to the CNN excerpts of his remarks as seen by the outlet.