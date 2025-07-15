Denver Christian Coffee Shop Facing Communist Protests After Helping Homeless

A Denver, Colorado, coffee shop owner faces protests from the radical left after he felt called to help the homeless.

Jamie Sanchez is the owner The Drip Café in the Art District and also runs a homeless ministry called “Recycle God’s Love” that he started over a decade ago with his late wife, Carolyn. The ministry started as a small group offering Bible studies and meals to the homeless has grown into a widespread community that includes churches, small businesses, and volunteers.

“Over the years, it has just grown into just an amazing community of believers and people who really have a heart to help people who are in need and to do it selflessly,” Sanchez explained.

However, he said it took a turn for the worse when the left started targeting him and his business.

“It was really strange, actually, because we all of a sudden started getting like messages on Instagram about how we hate gay people and just like random comments like that. And come to find out there was like an organized group ready to protest the opening of our café before we even open. We did some digging, and we found out it was strictly because we were Christian,” he continued.

Fox News Digital continued:

In 2022, Sanchez took the ministry a step further by launching “Project Revive,” a faith-based initiative designed to support homeless individuals seeking to rebuild their lives. The program helps the homeless access housing, transportation, identification, addiction counseling, and jobs — grounded in Christian discipleship. As part of this mission, Sanchez opened The Drip Café the next year. It’s a regular coffee shop that also hires and mentors individuals who have completed the ministry’s program, and are sober and ready to reintegrate into the workforce.

“We’ve had a few people go through the project so far, and it’s been very successful,” Sanchez added.

Before his coffee shop opened, Sanchez revealed they had been receiving messages accusing his business of being-anti LBTQI+. Protestors, organized by the Denver Communists, held signs and passed out flyers accusing the coffee shop of being run by a “right-wing church” that opposes the LBGTI+.

“Our whole purpose opening the café was to serve the homeless community and help people get off the street, change their lives. And here we got a group who just hates us because we’re doing that, and we’re Christian,” Sanchez said.