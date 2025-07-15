TAMPA, Florida — The vision is to take Florida “to the next level,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told Breitbart News during an interview at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Bryon, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, discussed his gubernatorial run in the Sunshine State in light of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) nearing his term limit.

“It’s a vision about taking our state to the next level. We’re blessed to live in the best state in America,” Donalds said. “We have great leadership in our state.”

Donalds said it really is about taking the success of Gov. DeSantis and building upon it.

“Governor DeSantis has led our state tremendously, and now it’s taking all that success and then now building upon it. What are we going to do about the future of transportation in our state, making sure it’s easier for our citizens to move through our cities and move to the states. Insurance. We have to continue to do everything we can to drive prices low,” he said, expressing the belief that Florida “can become the financial capital of the world in a decade.”

“And so there’s a lot of things — whether it’s permitting, some stuff in our around about business formation in our state capital can come here and actually be the home of real capital – raising money for businesses, etc, here in the state of Florida,” the congressman said.

“If you look north in our state, with what’s going on at Cape Canaveral, we’re doing all the space launches in America are happening here in Florida,” he continued.

Donalds said he envisions Florida as a “tech” and “aerospace” hub, also emphasizing the importance of bringing manufacturing to North Florida.

“It’s a bold agenda, but it’s really about the future of our state, the future economic prospects, and making sure that we have a more diversified economy for young people who are going to college in our state, growing their families in our state, so they can really have those jobs that can allow them to be successful going into the future,” he said.

When asked about a lack of endorsement from DeSantis — whether that be because of Donalds’ early endorsement of Trump in the race or the rumors the governor’s wife Casey DeSantis will jump in — Donalds said he would “love to earn the governor’s support.”

“And we’ll continue to work to try to make that happen,” he said. “But [I’m] really honored to have the endorsement of President Trump.”

He described Trump as a “friend and a real supporter,” expressing appreciation for the endorsement,

“[I] Would love to have the governor’s endorsement as well. And so we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “It’s still relatively early. It was like a whole other year to go before we even get to the heat of the primary campaign, but we’re going to continue to work on it.”

