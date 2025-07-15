President Trump Blasts ‘Scam Artist’ Adam Schiff over Possible Mortgage Fraud

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) may have committed mortgage fraud.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the president wrote, “I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist.”

His post continued:

And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud. Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook. The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020. Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.

The Trump administration in April had referred New York Attorney General Letitia James for potential prosecution over alleged mortgage fraud, according to Breitbart News.

Social media users shared their thoughts in regard to Trump’s post about Schiff, one person writing, “Schifty Schiff and Letitia. Headed to prison.”

“Schiffty getting exactly what he deserves. How Californians keep voting this lying POS into office is so hard to believe. Part of the reason I left CA for TN. CA elected officials are terrible. He’s at the top of the list,” another user commented.

In March 2024, Breitbart News reported on Schiff when he was still a U.S. representative:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has been strikingly absent from the national fentanyl conversation, has “financial connections to individuals involved with criminal networks in Southern California, many of whom are tied to money laundering and the drug trade,” according to Peter Schweizer’s new book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans. In Blood Money, Schweizer highlights Schiff’s astonishingly empty record regarding the fentanyl crisis before suggesting that the congressman could potentially risk “undue attention to his own financial” ties if he were to address the issue meaningfully.

During his first term in office, Trump suggested that Schiff could be arrested for treason once the House Intelligence chairman gave a false narrative of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, per Breitbart News.

In December 2021, the outlet reported that “Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) appears to have doctored evidence that he cited in Monday evening’s hearing at the January 6 committee, just as Schiff infamously did during the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump in 2019.”