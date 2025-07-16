Charges: Corrupt State Police Sold Visas for $5,000

Several current and former law enforcement officials in Louisiana were charged in a visa fraud scheme, in which they reportedly “procured” U-Visas under false pretenses, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

In the press release, it was revealed that Chad Doyle, the Chief of Police for the City of Oakdale; Michael Slaney, the Marshal of the Ward 5 Marshal’s Office in Oakdale; Glynn Dixon, the Chief of Police for the City of Forest Hill; and Tebo Onishea, the former Chief of Police for the City of Glenmora, had worked with Chandrakant Patel, of Oakdale to conspire to “commit Visa fraud, namely a nonimmigrant U-Visa.”

Per the press release, the five men and “others” reportedly “authored, facilitated, produced and authenticated false police reports in several central Louisiana parishes” in which “several victims of purported armed robberies” were listed, so that the alleged victims could then “apply for U-Visas.” Under the scheme, illegal aliens who were looking for U-Visas “would contact Patel, or another facilitator”:

The indictment alleges that Patel, Doyle, Slaney, Dixon, Onishea, and others, authored, facilitated, produced and authenticated false police reports in several central Louisiana parishes. Each report listed several victims of purported armed robberies in the central Louisiana area and the defendants produced false police reports so that the purported victims of the robberies could apply for U-Visas.

The press release added:

The indictment alleges that as part of this conspiracy to defraud, individuals seeking U-Visas (“aliens”) would contact Patel, or another facilitator who would the contact Patel, to be named as “victims” in police reports alleging that an armed robbery had occurred, so that they could submit applications for U-Visas. The indictment also alleges that aliens paid Patel thousands of dollars to participate, and in exchange, Patel would ask his co-conspirators, including Doyle, Slaney, Dixon, and Onishea, to write false police reports naming the Aliens as victims of alleged armed robberies and provide certification and attestation of U-Visa I-918B supporting documents as representatives of their respective law enforcement agencies. It is also alleged in the indictment that Patel did corruptly give, offer, and agree to pay an agent of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office the sum of $5,000 on February 18, 2025, intending to influence and reward said agent in exchange for a fraudulent police report from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Each of the five men was charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud and mail fraud. Patel, Doyle, Slaney, and Dixon were charged with money laundering. Doyle, Slaney, Dixon, and Onishea were charged with visa fraud, according to the press release.

Breitbart News has previously reported that illegal aliens have been staging fake robberies in an attempt to get work permits, green cards, or even United States citizenship.