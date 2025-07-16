Charlie Kirk explained the disconnect in the Make America Great Again movement with regards to the files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Kirk believes some Trump supporters feel “the base cares about Epstein more than the president” while others see the files “as an introductory story to all of the other elements” that tried to take out President Donald Trump. “We’re all talking about the same thing in different ways,” Kirk said.

“The reason the base cares about this is because we believe Epstein was an agent of the people that tried to kill Trump, that tried to take the election from Trump, and tried to destroy Trump’s first term,” the Turning Point USA founder said during Wednesday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show.

Watch Below:

Kirk went on to explain, “President Trump, though, thinks the people caring about Epstein are part of the people that have been trying to ruin him prior.”

“That’s where I think we’re actually more in harmony here,” Kirk continued, “Because President Trump is obviously okay with appointing a special prosecutor. Simultaneously, he’s also fired up about people he thinks are trying to use this to hurt him.”

“President Donald Trump is in an active posture right now. He is in a place where he is looking for threats on the horizon. Who can blame him?” the Turning Point USA founder added.

Kirk then played a clip of President Trump expressing frustration with what he appears to believe is an intense concentration on Epstein that pulls the public’s focus away from everything he is doing to Make America Great Again.

Watch Below:

“If a document is there that is credible, she [U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi] can release it. I think it’s good,” President Trump said in response to a reporter asking about the Epstein files.

“But he’s dead, he’s gone,” the president noted of Epstein, adding, “All it is, is the Republicans, certain Republicans, got duped by the Democrats. And they’re following a Democrat playbook no different than ‘Russia Russia Russia’ and all the other hoaxes.”

Kirk reacted to the clip, stating, “I think he’s talking about people on Capitol Hill, he might be talking about Speaker Johnson here — that are calling for special investigation — but we’re all talking about the same thing in different ways.”

“Knowing this, from private and public conversations, this is not that hard of a code to crack,” the Turning Point USA founder asserted.

Kirk acknowledged that President Trump has been saying something along the lines of: “Why are you so focused on Epstein? We’re doing all this amazing stuff, this guy’s a creep. I kicked him out of my club.”

“We’re actually not that interested in the person of Jeffrey Epstein,” the TPUSA founder explained. “What we are interested in is: Was he a representative of the shadow government?”

“We all want to focus on the president’s big wins happening right now, on things that matter for all 340 million Americans, and he’s doing an awesome job,” the conservative commentator said.

Kirk continued:

The emphasis is not, “Oh, it’s all about the person of Jeffrey Epstein.” The reason why the grassroots is mad, and the reason why you guys are fired up about this, [is because] it’s a chance for us to look under the hood. It’s a chance to say, “This is the thread, thank you, the Deep State made a mistake. They were sloppy, they were messy. How did Epstein die? Where did he get his financing from? Was he a representative of a foreign government?”

“We look at Epstein as an introductory story to all of the other elements that tried to take you out,” Kirk said to President Trump.

The Turning Point USA founder added that the MAGA base knows “Epstein was likely a bad man and a fixer for the same people that tried to take out Donald Trump.”

In a Wednesday X post, Kirk elaborated, saying, “Remember, at this point in his first term, the Deep State, Mueller, Comey etc. were engaged in an intel community-led coup to take him out.”

But now, Kirk continued, President Trump’s:

…most passionate supporters are talking about Epstein, not to hurt him, but because they see it as an opportunity to finally lance the Deep State boil that has been festering for decades in this country, the same rot that tried to impeach him, assassinate him, bankrupt him, and throw him in federal prison for 700+ years.

“Epstein has become a symbol beyond its direct significance,” Kirk said. “A leader who can convincingly bring transparency to that case will win loyalty and support from people who have become jaded about politics. Trump can be that leader.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.