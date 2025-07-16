Roger Stone Urges Bondi to Arrest Former CIA Director John Brennan

TAMPA, Florida — Political adviser Roger Stone urged U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to arrest former CIA Director John Brennan, whom he referred to as an “arrogant criminal” surrounded by “more than sufficient evidence” to be charged.

“John Brennan, who admits to being a communist — John Brennan, who signed the visas for four of the eight hijackers who attacked America on 9/11 — John Brennan, who got caught, red-handed, spying on the Senate committee investigating his illegal use of torture,” Stone said to Breitbart News.

“John Brennan, who pushed to include the phony Steele dossier in the intelligence community assessment given to President Obama so that they could rationalize a crossfire hurricane to try to remove a duly elected president,” Stone continued, adding, “Why hasn’t he been arrested?”

“When are 29 FBI agents going to storm his home at six o’clock in the morning, like they did to me? John Brennan is an arrogant criminal, and it’s time, Pam, to scoop him up,” the political adviser asserted.

Stone went on to say, “While you’re at it, you might as well grab James Comey because there is more than sufficient evidence to charge both of them

“And for those who say, ‘Oh, no, the statue of limitations has run out,’ not on the crime of treason it hasn’t,” Stone added.

After being asked about the files on Jeffrey Epstein, Stone said he knows and likes Bondi, but doesn’t understand why there aren’t a number of investigations by the Department of Justice — from Epstein to the Chinese coronavirus.

“Where is the investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 [virus]? Where is the investigation into the Chinese interference in our last 2020 presidential election?” Stone inquired. “Where is the investigation into the New York banks that were violating the Iranian sanctions?”

Stone suggested that President Donald Trump direct Bondi to have the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York “unseal all of the grand jury testimony in the indictment of Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, who was indicted by the Trump administration.”

“And while you’re at it, let’s also unseal the search warrants,” he added. “That will establish exactly what he was doing and who he was doing it with. That’s what they need to do.”

When asked how he would rate the president’s administration so far, Stone replied, “I would give him an A+,” before citing a slew of examples of accomplishments in just the first six months of Trump’s second term.

“He told us he would seal the border, he has,” the political consultant said. “He told us that he would negotiate tariff deals that were in the best interest of — not just our trading partners — but also in our best interest.”

“The DOW is at an all-time high, inflation is low, the dollar is stable,” Stone continued, noting that Trump is now “working very hard to convince Jerome Powell to quit playing politics and cut interest rates so we can get more affordable housing in the country.”

Stone also cited President Trump having “done away with the DEI policies that were destroying our military ” and removing men from women’s sports.

On the topic of tariffs, Stone called President Donald Trump “a master negotiator”:

All those people who said his tariff policies would cause inflation to soar — we have a surplus for the first time in decades. The Congressional Budget Office, who said the Big Beautiful Bill would be a disaster, that the tax cuts would cause a deficit, that’s what they said about Reagan’s tax cuts, they were wrong. That’s what they said about Kennedy’s tax cuts, they were wrong. That’s what they said about Trump’s tax cuts in the first term. The Congressional Budget Office is always wrong.

“As conservatives, we tend to be purists. We want it all. You can’t always have it all. I’d be happy with 85 to 90 percent, but the president is delivering on issue, after issue, after issue,” Stone said.

“People need to trust Trump,” Stone added. “He’s not a politician. He’s a leader of a political movement. He means what he says and he says what he means. And he’s had an amazing track record of being right.”

