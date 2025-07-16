Watch Live: Donald Trump Signs HALT Fentanyl Act into Law

President Donald Trump signs the HALT Fentanyl Act into law on Wednesday, July 16.
The act increases penalties for fentanyl trafficking into the United States.
Earlier in the day, the president met with the prime minister of Bahrain.
President Donald Trump signs the HALT Fentanyl Act into law on Wednesday, July 16.
The act increases penalties for fentanyl trafficking into the United States.
Earlier in the day, the president met with the prime minister of Bahrain.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.