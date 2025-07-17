Key MAGA influencers who were critical of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files are rallying behind President Donald Trump following the Wall Street Journal’s hit piece on the president, contending he sent a lewd letter to disgraced dead financier Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Journalist Megyn Kelly, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and journalist Jack Posobiec were among the infleuncers who took to X on Thursday night to question the Journal’s report of an alleged letter Trump supposedly wrote to Epstein in 2003, which Trump says is “FAKE” and has vowed to sue the outlet, News Corp., and Rupert Murdoch over it.

The alleged letter in question includes a third-person dialogue between Trump and Epstein inside the drawing of a naked woman, which includes Trump’s signature, the Journal claims, though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the outlet admitted to the administration it did not have possession of the letter it bases the story on.

“This is the dumbest attempted hit piece I’ve ever read,” Kelly, host of the Megyn Kelly Show, wrote in a post, to which Musk responded, “Yeah, the letter sounds bogus.”

Kirk, who has had a personal relationship with the president for years, said the language in the letter bore no resemblance to Trump’s.

“This is not how Trump talks at all. I don’t believe it,” he wrote in a post.

Posobiec, who hosts Human Event Daily on Real America’s Voice, said that if Trump were in the Epstein files, the documents would have been released long ago.

“If Trump was in the Epstein files it would have been released a decade ago and there wouldn’t have been any need to make up a fake Russian hooker dossier,” he wrote.

After announcing he would be suing the Journal, its parent company, and owner, Murdoch, Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi “to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony” regarding Epstein, subject to court approval.