Rapists, Child Molesters, Kidnappers, Child Abusers Arrested in ICE Raid on California Marijuana Farm

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is revealing new details about some of the illegal aliens arrested in a highly publicized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on a marijuana farm in the sanctuary state of California.

On July 10, ICE agents raided two marijuana farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo in the sanctuary state of California. Agents found at least 14 migrant children at the sites, believed to have been labor trafficked, and more than 360 illegal aliens — including those convicted of rape, child molestation, and kidnapping, among other crimes.

Among the hundreds of illegal aliens arrested in the raid were:

Santos Alberto Rodriguez-Jacinto of El Salvador, arrested in El Salvador in 2006 and 2011 for terroristic threats

Josefina Lopez-Martinez of Mexico, previously deported in 1998 and convicted in 2023 of willful cruelty to a child in California

Jorge Luis Anaya-Garcia of Mexico, previously arrested in California for possession with intent to sell narcotics

Jose Vasquez-Lopez of Mexico, previously deported five times from the U.S. and convicted of battery in Florida

Fabian Fernando Antonio-Martinez of Mexico, twice granted voluntary return and was arrested in February 2021 in California for felony possession of a firearm

Jesus Hernandez-Ramirez of Mexico, previously arrested for indecent exposure and granted voluntary return three times

Miguel Mejia-Echevearia of El Salvador, arrested for hit-and-run with property damage

Christina Martinez-Modesto of Mexico, arrested for misdemeanor assault and battery of her spouse

Cinthia Paola Cardona-Mendoza of Mexico, arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

Adriana Gonzalez-Gonzalez of Mexico, convicted three times for burglary and drunk driving

“It is shameful that as we continue our investigation and reveal the facts, politicians and activists are continuing to defend violent criminal illegal aliens over the safety of children and our communities,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Ten of the migrant children rescued in the raid have since been turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Democrats have blasted the ICE raid, with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) going as far as to call President Donald Trump “scum.”

