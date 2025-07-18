Trump Says ‘I Love that Colbert Got Fired’: ‘I Hear Jimmy Kimmel Is Next’

President Donald Trump reveled in the looming end of late-night host Stephen Colbert’s Late Show on CBS and claimed he hears ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel is facing a similar fate.

Trump celebrated the forthcoming end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which will not be renewed, with a Truth Social post on Thursday night.



“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” Trump wrote, before shouting out Fox News’s host Greg Gutfeld, who brings the laughs each night with his eponymously-named late-night show Gutfeld!

“Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” Trump wrote, with an indirect swipe at Jimmy Fallon.

As Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported Thursday night, CBS said the decision not to renew the show was a financial one:

The ending of Colbert’s show represents a significant shift from the era of late-night TV in the streaming age, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming. CBS executives hailed Stephen Colbert as being in the “pantheon of greats” upon announcing his show’s cancelation. “We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.” According to Variety, Colbert was “informed of the network’s decision Wednesday evening, according to a person familiar with the matter.” Colbert reportedly informed the audience during the taping for Thursday’s broadcast.