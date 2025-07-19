Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling on the food industry to follow PepsiCo’s example after the company declared that it will drop artificial colors and flavors from Lay’s and Tostitos and replace seed oils with healthier alternatives by the end of the year.

“@PepsiCo just announced it will eliminate artificial colors and flavors from Lay’s and Tostitos by year’s end—and expand the use of avocado and olive oil in place of canola and soybean oil,” Kennedy wrote in a post on X. “I urge every other food company to follow their lead and join the movement to Make America Healthy Again.”

PepsiCo’s move builds on recent commitments from top food brands like Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Hershey, and Nestlé, all of which have vowed to remove artificial colors from their products by 2027. The International Dairy Foods Association, which represents companies producing more than 90 percent of U.S. ice cream, has also pledged to phase out synthetic dyes by 2028.