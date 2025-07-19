Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling on the food industry to follow PepsiCo’s example after the company declared that it will drop artificial colors and flavors from Lay’s and Tostitos and replace seed oils with healthier alternatives by the end of the year.
“@PepsiCo just announced it will eliminate artificial colors and flavors from Lay’s and Tostitos by year’s end—and expand the use of avocado and olive oil in place of canola and soybean oil,” Kennedy wrote in a post on X. “I urge every other food company to follow their lead and join the movement to Make America Healthy Again.”
PepsiCo’s move builds on recent commitments from top food brands like Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Hershey, and Nestlé, all of which have vowed to remove artificial colors from their products by 2027. The International Dairy Foods Association, which represents companies producing more than 90 percent of U.S. ice cream, has also pledged to phase out synthetic dyes by 2028.
Under the leadership of Kennedy, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, the Trump administration has prioritized the elimination of petroleum-based food dyes linked to health risks such as ADHD, diabetes, and cancer.
“We now have about 35 percent of [the] American food industry that has made commitments,” Kennedy said, adding that this is “in addition to the 35 percent of the food industry that was already organic and healthy and chemical-free.”
PepsiCo’s decision is the latest win for the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda, which has already prompted sweeping changes across the fast-food and packaged goods industries. Steak ‘n Shake switched to beef tallow for frying and announced plans to serve Coca-Cola made with real cane sugar. In-N-Out Burger has committed to phasing out synthetic dyes and artificial flavors as well.
