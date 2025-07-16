MAHA Celebrates Over a Dozen Major Companies Improving U.S. Food Supply

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement is making a major impact on the food industry, and the Trump White House is celebrating over two dozen major companies that have committed to making key changes for the betterment of Americans’ health.

“MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN! The Trump Administration delivers on MAHA: Dozens of ice cream brands drop artificial colors, joining major companies in improving our food supply!” the Trump administration touted, listing 15 companies moving in the MAHA direction.

Steak & Shake was among the first, replacing seed oils and moving to beef tallow. In-N-Out Burger, another popular fast food joint, has committed to removing Red Dye 40 and Yellow 5 as well as artificial flavors.

McCormick has committed to dropping food dyes and reformulating some of their products, and PepsiCo has also committed to removing artificial ingredients from popular food items.

Other major companies that have committed to eliminating artificial or synthetic dyes — at least in some capacity — include Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Nestlé, Conagra Brands Inc, Hershey, JM Smucker, and many more, as detailed by the White House.

The White House celebration follows the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) also committing to eliminating artificial food dyes from their ice creams. That move comes in partnership with America’s ice cream makers’ promise “to eliminate certified artificial colors from ice cream products made with real milk by Dec. 31, 2027.” Ultimately, this effort will involve companies that produce the vast majority — more than 90 percent — of the ice cream volume sold in the United States, per the IDFA press release, which continues:

With this effort, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies are pledging to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy desserts by 2028. The Commitment represents companies making more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the United States. As national and state policies on artificial colors in food continue to change, ice cream makers are keeping pace by offering wholesome treats and snacks that families know and love. Many commercial ice cream makers have already phased out certified artificial colors and many others are working with suppliers to phase them out by 2028 in compliance with this effort and other business considerations.

The president and CEO of IDFA, Michael Dykes, said in a statement that he is proud of this “voluntary” commitment.

“Americans are passionate about their ice cream, and the IDFA Ice Cream Commitment will ensure wholesome, indulgent ice cream products made with real milk from American dairy farmers remain a special part of our lives as state and federal policies evolve,” he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also lauded this effort.

“I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors,” he said, making it clear that the American people want “real food, not chemicals.”

“Together with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, we’re holding the food industry accountable and driving a nationwide effort to Make America Healthy Again,” he added.

Kennedy also noted during remarks this week that nearly 35 percent of the U.S. food industry has committed to removing artificial dyes from its products.

