MAHA: Nearly 35 Percent of U.S. Food Industry Has Committed to Removing Artificial Dyes

Nearly 35 percent of the U.S. food industry has committed to removing artificial dyes from its products, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a press conference this week.

Kennedy spoke upon the announcement from the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), committing to eliminate artificial food dyes from ice creams.

Working in partnership with U.S. ice cream makers using real milk, they are committing to eliminating artificial dyes. Per the press release:

With this effort, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies are pledging to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy desserts by 2028. The Commitment represents companies making more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the United States.

Kennedy praised this decision and said, as a whole, the industry is moving in the right direction.

“I’m particularly happy to be here today, because this is relevant to my favorite food, which is ice cream,” Kennedy said.

“And I want to you know, since we, you know, since we came in about five and a half months ago and started talking about eliminating dyes and other bad chemicals from our food, we’ve had this extraordinary response from the industry,” he revealed.

“And Brooke [Rollins] just rattled off this inventory — this extraordinary inventory of national corporate food producers have all made commitments to remove food dyes from their food, and with this edition today of the dairymen and the dairy food producers, we now have about 35 percent of American food industry that has made commitments,” Kennedy continued.

Kennedy noted that the 35 percent is in addition “to the 35 percent of the food industry that was already organic and healthy and chemical-free.”

Trump’s cabinet has continued to call on members of the food industry to take this effort seriously. MAHA leaders — FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and RFK Jr., specifically — called on companies to end using synthetic dyes in their products early on in the second Trump administration. At the time, they said they were working on removing “petroleum-based food dyes” from the U.S. food supply.

Since then, several key brands have announced efforts to do just that, including Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Nestlé, Conagra Brands Inc., Smucker’s, and Hershey, as Breitbart News detailed.