Department of Justice task force head Leo Terrell delivered a direct message to Jewish students across America on Sunday, promising that President Trump “has your back” and vowing to eliminate antisemitism from schools and universities as his administration takes an aggressive stance against campus harassment targeting Jewish students.

In a video message posted to X (formerly Twitter), Terrell, who serves as head of the DOJ task force to combat antisemitism and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, addressed Jewish students from kindergarten through college with an unprecedented federal commitment to their safety.

“President Trump has your back,” Terrell declared in the social media post. “President Trump is going to make sure when you attend school either at the K-12 level or any college or university he’s gonna make sure antisemitism does not exist.”

The message comes as the Justice Department’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism has made rooting out “anti-Semitic harassment in schools and on college campuses” its first priority, following President Trump’s executive order on combating antisemitism issued earlier this year.

Terrell, who describes himself as a “big time Trump supporter” in the video, emphasized the personal nature of the administration’s commitment. “He’s gonna make sure you’re able to go to school and get a quality education without fear of hatred and harassment,” he stated, adding his personal assurance: “I want to assure Jewish students President Trump will not let you down.”

The task force chief concluded his message by promising that Jewish students will be able to “enjoy the freedoms and liberties of this great country” while invoking blessings for America, President Trump, and Jewish students.

The Federal Task Force has already announced visits to 10 university campuses that have experienced antisemitic incidents since October 2023, marking a significant federal intervention in campus affairs. This represents a major escalation in federal oversight of universities regarding antisemitism complaints.

The backdrop for Terrell’s message includes ongoing concerns about campus antisemitism, with Jewish organizations reporting complex patterns of incidents. While some reports indicate decreases in violent attacks, online harassment and other forms of antisemitic behavior continue to affect Jewish students nationwide.

Terrell brings extensive legal expertise to his leadership role in the antisemitism task force, combining his background as an experienced attorney with his current position as a key Justice Department official focused on civil rights enforcement.

The administration’s approach represents a shift toward more direct federal intervention in campus antisemitism cases, with Terrell indicating the Justice Department will use its full authority to address harassment and discrimination targeting Jewish students at educational institutions across the country.