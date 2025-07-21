Don Jr. Posts O.J. Simpson Meme of Obama in White Bronco Fleeing Police Cars Led by Trump

Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme Monday depicting the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase, with former President Barack Obama’s face superimposed on Simpson and President Donald Trump in a police car pursuing him.

Trump Jr. posted the meme after the bombshell revelation in documents Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released Friday that show Obama administration officials created the “Russia Collusion” hoax after Trump won the 2016 election, as Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak noted:

The new allegation that emerges from the documents is that senior Obama officials defied existing intelligence assessments that suggested Russia had not interfered meaningfully in the 2016 election, and prepared new assessments to suggest that it had done so — “based on information that was known by those involved to be manufactured i.e. the Steele Dossier or deemed as not credible,” an ODNI statement said.

The meme, derived from the June 17, 1994, police chase, shows a stoic Obama behind the wheel of Simpson’s white Ford Bronco. Trump is superimposed into one of the police cars pursuing Obama, and an often-meme’d and heavily photoshopped image of Vice President JD Vance’s face is situated in another police car behind the 44th president.

Trump Jr. posted the meme with three laughing emojis.

It follows a post from President Trump on Sunday, which featured an artificial intelligence-crafted video of him and Obama sitting in the Oval Office before FBI agents arrest Obama at Trump’s signal, while Trump looks on and smiles. Trump’s trademark rally song, “YMCA,” plays during the fictional apprehension of Obama.

The beginning of the clip features actual footage of Obama saying, “No one, especially the president, is above the law,” as well as real footage of other prominent Democrats saying similar sentiments.

Trump followed up with a meme featuring Obama, former FBI Director James Comey, former DNI Director James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and five other officials from the Obama era holding photoshopped inmate identification cards. All except Obama are in orange prison-style jumpsuits, with “the Shady Bunch,” a play on the hit TV show, The Brady Bunch, centered in the middle of the meme.