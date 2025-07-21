TAMPA, Florida — Safety is a huge issue for independent voters, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley told Breitbart News exclusively at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Breitbart News asked Whatley what will pull more independents to the GOP side.

“You know, ultimately, when you think about independent voters, you think about suburban voters, you think about independents and unaffiliated voters, ultimately, the economy is going to matter for them more than anything,” he began, before pivoting.

“But safety really is a huge issue for them,” he explained. “We want to make sure that their communities and their families and their kids are going to be safe, that we’re going to get rid of fentanyl. We’re going to get rid of the, you know, the violent criminal illegal aliens that are manifesting themselves in towns like Aurora.”

He also pointed to an economy that works for everyone.

RELATED VIDEO — Is Elon Musk’s “America Party” a Threat to the GOP?:

“You know that we’re going to have an economy that works for every family, for every worker, that we’re seeing real wages are going up, housing prices are coming down, gasoline prices are coming down, grocery prices are coming down,” Whatley said.

“And it’s so important for the big, beautiful bill, because it really touches on every single one of those issues within that piece of legislation, and the president is going to continue to drive the administration, you know, to perform every day for every family,” the RNC chairman added.