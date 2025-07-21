Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), revealed that she would not be supportive of her husband launching a run for president.

During an interview with Meghan McCain on 2WAY’s Citizen McCain, which will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Gisele was asked if her “husband has any ambitions” to run for higher office, Fox News reported. Fetterman responded by expressing that while “that’s a question for him,” she “wouldn’t be supportive of that.”

“I’m very curious if your husband has any ambitions to run for president,” McCain asked.

“I mean, that’s a question for him, but, I certainly wouldn’t be supportive of that,” Gisele answered.

During the interview, McCain also indicated that it seemed like Gisele has “no interest in running for office,” to which Gisele confirmed and dismissed rumors that she has political ambitions. Gisele added that rumors that she had political ambitions were “bizarre.”

“I have never told anyone in my entire life that I would run for office, or had any desire to,” Gisele explained. “You couldn’t pay me to run for office, but that was the running news for months.”

During a previous interview with MSNBC, Gisele revealed that she hated politics, adding that “it’s just so mean,” the Guardian reported.

“I still hate politics,” Gisele said. “I don’t know how I ended up here… I hated what it has become. And I think it can be very different of course and we need to elect the right people to change that. But it’s just so mean.”