ICE Agents Arrest Mexican Illegal Alien with 21 Prior Criminal Convictions

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested an illegal alien with a lengthy rap sheet, totaling 21 prior criminal convictions.

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced the arrest of several illegal aliens, including 52-year-old Federico Fong-Nunez of Mexico.

Fong-Nunez has been convicted of 21 different crimes in Boulder, Colorado, including burglary, aggravated assault, and felony menacing.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst. Our brave law enforcement is facing an 830% increase in assaults against them and yet they continue to arrest violent criminals and drug traffickers every single day,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

We will not allow sanctuary politicians, activist hacks, or rioters to stand in our way of protecting the American people. Our message is clear: criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. [Emphasis added]

In addition, ICE agents arrested 34-year-old illegal alien Luis Alberto Leonardo Cortes-Rivera of Mexico in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, California. Cortes-Rivera has been convicted nine times of crimes in the United States, including grand theft, burglary, and tampering with a vehicle.

ICE agents in Texas arrested 46-year-old illegal alien Rureiro Falkao of Honduras, whose criminal record includes a conviction for possession of methamphetamine, and 21-year-old illegal alien Jhon Jervis Chavez-De La Rosa, who has been convicted of assault causing bodily injury.

In the sanctuary state of Maryland, ICE agents arrested 21-year-old illegal alien Olinda Micaela Gonzalez-Ortiz of Guatemala, whose criminal history includes a conviction for hit-and-run.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.