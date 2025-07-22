Socialist New York City (NYC) mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is leading his opponents, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and current NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D), according to a recent poll.

During an episode on Mark Halperin’s podcast, Next Up with Mark Halperin, it was revealed that poll research conducted by WICK, found that in four-way NYC mayoral race, Mamdani led with 39 percent, while Cuomo received 21 percent of support.

Sliwa followed, receiving 18 percent of support, while Adams received nine percent.

In a two-way race between Cuomo and Mamdani, however, the two candidates were neck-and-neck, with Cuomo receiving 42 percent, and Mamdani receiving 41 percent. The poll also found that Mamdani received 55 percent of support from Democrat voters, 27 percent of support from independent voters, and ten percent of support from Republican voters.

WATCH — Maybe Don’t Elect Communists?:

In comparison, Cuomo received 34 percent of support from Democrat voters, 56 percent of support from independent voters, and 61 percent of support from Republican voters.

In a two-way race between Mamdani and Adams, Mamdani received 47 percent of support, while Adams received 37 percent. Mamdani received 66 percent from Democrat voters, 28 percent of support from independent voters, and nine percent of support from Republican voters. Adams received 21 percent of support from Democrat voters, 63 percent of support from independent voters, and 65 percent of support from Republican voters.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Cuomo, who resigned from his position as New York governor in 2021 after facing allegations of sexual harassment, has launched an independent run for NYC mayor, stating that he’s “in it to win it.”

In April, Adams — who was elected as a Democrat mayor in 2021, dropped out of the Democrat primary for mayor and announced that he would be running for reelection as an independent.

WATCH — “He’s a Communist!” Trump Calls Out NYC Democrat Zohran Mamdani:

Mamdani, who won the Democrat primary for NYC mayor, has suggested creating city-run grocery stores, explaining that “city funds from corporate supermarkets” would be redirected to city-owned grocery stores. Breitbart News has previously reported that Mamdani has also received criticism for past comments he made during a podcast in July 2020, where he spoke “against sending police” to respond to domestic violence calls, and stated that “police do not create safety”:

Police do not create safety… there are so many responsibilities we’ve given to police that, frankly, should have nothing to do with their departments… if somebody is jaywalking, if somebody is surviving, going through domestic violence — there are so many different, different situations that would be far better handled by people trained to deal with those specific situations, as opposed to an individual with a gun.

The New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) recently wrote a letter calling on Congress to invoke the Insurrection Clause under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to disqualify Mamdani from becoming mayor. The NYYRC accused Mamdani of having provided “aid or support to enemies” of the United States with his “words and actions,” and added that Mamdani has also “participated alongside pro-Hamas terrorist organizations in protests.”