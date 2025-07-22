NY GOP Group Calls for Congress to Disqualify Zohran Mamdani from Office Under the Insurrection Clause

The New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) called for Congress to invoke the Insurrection Clause to disqualify socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani from office.

In a letter, the NYYRC called for Congress to “invoke the Disqualification Clause” — also known as the Insurrection Clause of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment — against Mamdani in order to “disqualify” him from becoming the mayor of NYC.

Section three of the Fourteenth Amendment states:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability. [Emphasis added.]

The NYYRC went on to accuse Mamdani of providing “aid or support to enemies” of the United States with his “words and actions,” and noted that Mamdani has “participated alongside pro-Hamas terrorist organizations in protests,” and has openly refused to work with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“Mamdani has provided aid or support to enemies of the United States, both through his words and actions,” the NYYRC said. “Despite having taken an oath to support the United States Constitution when he became a New York State Assemblyman, Mamdani, among other anti-American actions, has participated alongside pro-Hamas terrorist organizations in protests, has called for the murder of all Jews, and has refused to condemn Hamas’ call to action to globalize the intifada.”

“Furthermore, by openly refusing to cooperate with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in any capacity and indicating that he will direct New York City agencies to adopt a corresponding policy, Mamdani is unequivocally aiding and supporting enemies of the United States,” the letter continues. “Under the direction of President Donald J. Trump, ICE is working to identify and arrest terrorists in New York City who belong to recognized Foreign Terrorist Organizations such as MS-13, TdA, and more.”

Phil Leggio, who serves as the recording secretary for the NYYRC told the New York Post that the letter was drafted after Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) had called for the Department of Justice to investigate Mamdani “for possible denaturalization.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, several Democrats such as Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), and Rep. Lauren Gillen (D-NY) have expressed that NYC does not need “a job-killing socialist who wants to raise taxes” and that Mamdani is “too extreme to lead.”

“You’ll hear no ambiguity out of my mouth,” Gottheimer said during an interview on CNBC. “We don’t need a job-killing socialist who wants to raise taxes and supports antisemitic rhetoric, right? In a city with the highest taxes in the country and the largest Jewish population in the country. I don’t get it. That’s not what we need.”

Mamdani has suggested creating city-run grocery stores, explaining that “city funds from corporate supermarkets” would be redirected to city-owned grocery stores.

Breitbart News has also previously reported that Mamdani has been criticized for past comments he has made during an “Immigrantly” podcast in July 2020, where he spoke “against sending police” to respond to domestic violence calls.

Police do not create safety… there are so many responsibilities we’ve given to police that, frankly, should have nothing to do with their departments… if somebody is jaywalking, if somebody is surviving, going through domestic violence — there are so many different, different situations that would be far better handled by people trained to deal with those specific situations, as opposed to an individual with a gun.

Jewish Democrat lawmakers have also begun “sounding the alarm” on Mamdani, noting that he has refused to condemn the phrase, “globalize the intifada.” Mamdani has also previously refused to sign two different measures, one recognizing Israel, and another that condemned the Holocaust, though Mamdani argued that he had “voted every year for the Holocaust Remembrance Day resolution.”