San Francisco: Proposal Aims to Ban Homeless from Living in RVs

A ban on parking RVs is set to hit the homeless population in San Francisco, a city where the issue of homelessness has long plagued residents.

A policy awaiting approval from the city’s supervisors on Tuesday means approximately 400 of the vehicles will be targeted by strict two-hour parking limits, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

“Those who live in them say they’re a necessary option in an expensive city where affordable apartments are impossible to find. But Mayor Daniel Lurie and other supporters of the policy say motor homes are not suitable for long-term living and the city has a duty to both provide shelter to those in need and clean up the streets,” the AP article said.

Voters ousted incumbent mayor London Breed and elected Lurie in November “as the Bay Area’s rejection of far-left and ‘progressive’ officials and policies continued to become apparent in late vote counting,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

The numbers of homeless people living in San Francisco has exploded in recent years. In 2017, a Breitbart News article said the cost of housing and the homeless epidemic were two contributing factors when it came to people living in RVs and trailers in the Bay Area as their only options.

It is important to note that California lost half a million residents between the beginning of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and mid-2022, with the decline the worst in San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to a 2023 Breitbart News article.

Meanwhile, video footage shows homelessness, open-air drug markets, and addicts on San Francisco’s streets:

Per the AP report, the proposed ban puts a two-hour limit on parking RVs and oversized vehicles on city streets.

“Under the accompanying permit program, RV residents registered with the city as of May are exempt from the parking limits. In exchange, they must accept the city’s offer of temporary or longer-term housing, and get rid of their RV when it’s time to move. The city has budgeted more than half a million dollars to buy RVs from residents at $175 per foot,” the outlet said.