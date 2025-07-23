House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell for Deposition

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell, the former assistant to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, for a deposition.

Maxwell’s deposition will take place at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025, according to a press release from the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The subpoena for Maxwell comes after sources told the Daily Mail that Maxwell was willing to speak in front of Congress. One source explained that Maxwell “was never offered any kind of plea deal,” and that she would “be more than happy to sit before Congress.”

Maxwell, who was convicted in December 2021 of sex trafficking minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, along with three counts of conspiracy, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein’s cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny,” Comer said. “At the outset of the 119th Congress, on February 11, 2025, the Committee and the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting a briefing regarding documents in the Department’s possession regarding ‘the investigation into and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.’ On May 8, the Task Force sent another letter to the Department requesting the public release of ‘the entirety of the Epstein files’ and a briefing regarding the release of these files.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Maxwell’s family had issued a statement claiming that she “did not receive a fair trial,” and that her family could file a writ of habeas corpus that “would be a challenge to the legality of her imprisonment.”

According to Fox News, Maxwell’s family could “take another legal step in search of her freedom – filing a writ of habeas corpus in the Southern District of New York, which would be a challenge to the legality of her imprisonment.” “If necessary, in due course they will also file a write of habeas corpus in the US District Court, SDNY,” the statement from the family read. “This allows her to challenge her imprisonment on the basis of new evidence such as government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial’s outcome.”

The subpoena of Maxwell comes after Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) issued a motion directing the House Oversight Committee to issue a subpoena “compelling” Maxwell to appear for a deposition.

During a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, another motion was proposed to subpoena former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, among others, according to the Washington Examiner.

The subcommittee voted in favor of this motion, which Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) introduced.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, despite President Donald Trump calling for “all pertinent grand jury testimony” relating to the Epstein case to be released, U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Florida Robin Rosenberg denied the Trump administration’s request to unseal transcripts from Florida grand jury proceedings regarding an investigation into Epstein.