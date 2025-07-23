A House Oversight panel subcommittee voted to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton for alleged links to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The motion for subpoenas was issued by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) during a Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday. No roll call was taken, and the subpoena was approved by a Republican-led panel via voice vote. Per the New York Post:

The Clintons and several former top Justice Department officials – ex-FBI Director James Comey, one-time special counsel Robert Mueller and former attorneys general Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Jeff Sessions and Alberto Gonzales – were included in the list of subpoenas sought by Perry in order to “expand the full committees investigation into Ms. Maxwell.” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) would need to formally issue the subpoenas to the Clintons and the others for them to be compelled to provide testimony or documents to the panel.

Former President Clinton acknowledged in his 2024 book Citizen: My Life After the White House that he flew aboard Epstein’s private plane, a.k.a. the Lolita Express, as part of his work with the Clinton Global Initiative nonprofit.

“I wish I had never met him,” Clinton wrote, asserting it was “not worth the years of questioning afterward.”

Epstein also visited the White House at least 17 times shortly after Clinton was sworn into office in 1993.

In December 2021, a jury convicted Maxwell of sex trafficking of minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy. She was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, the DOJ “filed a motion to have grand jury testimonies relating to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein unsealed, according to multiple reports.”

“In a motion filed in the United States District Court – Southern District of New York, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche called for the court ‘to release grand jury transcripts associated with’ the indictment referring to Epstein,” said the report.

“At the direction of the Attorney General, the Department of Justice hereby moves the Court to release grand jury transcripts associated with the above referenced indictment,” the court document said.

