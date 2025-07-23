Skydance, the entertainment company that seeks to purchase Paramount for $8 billion in a merger, told the FCC it will hire an ombudsman to review “bias” at CBS News and plans to scrap diversity, equity, and inclusion policies (DEI).

Skydance Media aims to obtain approval of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take over Paramount Global.

Now, in letters to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Skydance committed to a post-merger “comprehensive review of CBS,” which includes installing an ombudsman to review complaints of “bias and other concerns” at the news network.

“After consummation of the proposed transaction, New Paramount’s new management will ensure that the company’s array of news and entertainment programing embodies a diversity of viewpoints across the political and ideological spectrum, consistent with the varying perspective of the viewing audience,” Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon, the company’s general counsel and copresident of business operations, said in one of the letters to the FCC.

The company also promised to eliminate Paramount’s DEI policies once it completes the merger, noting that it does not and will not have any DEI programs.

“We understand that Paramount also eliminated or modified DEI programs across the company to ensure that they are consistent with the company’s commitment to equal opportunity and governing law,” another letter to Carr stated.

Paramount also agreed to pay $16 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit; the FCC is investigating if CBS News engaged in “news distortion.”

Skydance CEO David Ellison, the son of Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, said he would focus on “American storytelling” and emphasized his “commitment to unbiased journalism.”

Carr has opened investigations into Disney and Comcast-NBC Universal’s DEI policies.

T-Mobile in early July said he would end its DEI policies, calling these policies “invidious discrimination.”