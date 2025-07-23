Trump Signs 3 AI-Related Executive Orders at AI Summit

President Donald Trump signed three executive orders related to artificial intelligence following his remarks at an AI Summit in Washington, DC.

The first order Trump signed, Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure, aims to fast-track the building of data center infrastructure, per a White House fact sheet. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is directed “to launch an initiative to provide financial support, such as loans, grants, and tax incentives, for Qualifying Projects.”

Per the White House:

These Qualifying Projects include data centers that require greater than 100 megawatts of new load, infrastructure projects related to data center energy needs, semiconductor facilities, networking equipment, or other data center or related infrastructure projects selected by the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Commerce, or Secretary of Energy.

It also rolls back Biden-era DEI and climate regulations that would bog down data center development on federal lands.

The second order Trump signed, Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack, is to promote the export of U.S.-made AI models, according to White House staff secretary Will Scharf.

“What this next executive order will do is promote through various instrumentalities of the federal government, the export abroad of American AI models to ensure American AI dominance in the future,” Scharf said ahead of Trump signing the order.

Lutnick is directed to create the American AI Exports Program to back “the development and deployment of U.S. full-stack AI export packages,” per a White House fact sheet.

Thirdly, Trump signed an order titled “Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government.” The order aims to make sure that government-adopted AI models “prioritize truthfulness and ideological neutrality,” and not force ideologies like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) on Americans, per the White House:

The Order directs agency heads to procure only large language models (LLMs) that adhere to “Unbiased AI Principles” defined in the Order: truth-seeking and ideological neutrality. Truth-seeking means that LLMS shall be truthful and prioritize historical accuracy, scientific inquiry, and objectivity, and acknowledge uncertainty where reliable information is incomplete or contradictory. Ideological neutrality means that LLMs shall be neutral, nonpartisan tools that do not manipulate responses in favor of ideological dogmas like DEI, and that developers will not intentionally encode partisan or ideological judgments into an LLM’s outputs unless those judgments are prompted by or readily accessible to the end user.



Trump stressed the importance of the United States winning the artificial intelligence race during the event.

“Whether we like it or not, we’re certainly engaged in a fast-paced competition to build and to define this groundbreaking technology that will determine so much about the future of civilization itself,” he said.

“Because of the genius and creativity of Silicon Valley … America is the country that started the AI race. And as President of the United States. I’m here today to declare that America is going to win it,” Trump vowed.