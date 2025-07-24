Exclusive: Consumers’ Research Launches Campaign Against Woke DISH Network

Consumers’ Research launched a campaign Thursday against DISH Network exposing the company’s promotion of DEI, climate activism, and trans ideology to kids, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

The campaign also highlights founder Charles Ergen’s major political donations to Democrats, which Breitbart News previously reported.

If you take a look at the alert attached, you’ll see that DISH is way out of line with many of the things they’re pushing.

As part of the campaign, Consumers’ Research is sending a “Woke Alert” texted to their 100,000-plus subscribers highlighting DISH’s woke behavior and leftist political donations.

They’ve also arranged a mobile billboard (see below) to circle the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) building during Thursday’s monthly meeting.

“Dish Network has gone Net-WOKE. The television and internet service provider has knit itself into a web of wokeness, with DEI and gender politics creeping into every corner of its operations,” Will Hild, Executive Director at Consumers’ Research, said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Not only have they attempted to indoctrinate employees through diversity training, but they are pushing transgender ideology on kids.

DISH’s woke activity includes:

Promoting gender ideology for kids Recommending The Trevor Project’s “Coming Out Handbook.” Offering the first streaming LGBTQ+ video service called Here TV.

DEI Organizing a “hack your biased brain” training that taught “being on a diverse & inclusive team is being on a winning team.” Running employee resource groups, including Out at DISH , African American Network at DISH, and the DISH Women’s Impact Network .

Climate activism DISH partnered with ARC to brainwash students about the “harmful impacts of e-waste on health and the environment.” DISH’s Hispanic employee resource group told members to “shrink your foodprint” alongside other green commitments.

Breitbart News previously reporting the FCC is investigating the company for its Chairman using his clout to pressure other executives to donate to Democrat causes. Those major donations to Democratic candidates and entities include: Charles and Cantey Ergen, the founders of DISH, are major donors to Democratic candidates and entities, including the Hillary Victory Fund, the Democratic National Committee, and the Harris Victory Fund.

Charles Ergen’s donor activity sparked controversy in 2024 when the Biden administration’s DOJ dropped a $3.3 billion fraud suit against DISH after he donated $113,000 to Biden’s campaign.

Cantey Ergen is a member of the board of trustees at Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHC), and their foundation donated more than $3 million to the Children’s Hospital of Colorado Foundation since 2018. In June, it was reported that CHC was one of three children’s hospitals being investigated by the FBI for alleged genital mutilation of children.

The corporation’s activities should be highlighted and stopped, Consumers’ Research says.

“DISH has long supported leftist policies and politicians,” Hild told Breitbart News. “Now that President Trump is in office, the company should be held accountable for their racist ways and the damage they’ve helped inflict on our children.”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.