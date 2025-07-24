Report: RNC Chairman Michael Whatley to Run for Senate in North Carolina

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley — who assisted in leading Republicans to victory in the 2024 elections — is said to be gearing up for a Senate run in North Carolina.

The news comes in the midst of former RNC co-chair Lara Trump formally bowing out of a potential run.

“After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time,” Trump said after months of speculation following her exit from her role at the RNC.

“I am deeply grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from the people of my home state whom I love so much,” she said, making it clear that her “passion for Making America Great Again burns brightly, and I look forward to the future, wherever that leads.”

With this news, Whatley is said to be running with the blessing of President Donald Trump.

Politico cited two individuals familiar with Whatley’s thinking: “The president, the two people said, believes Whatley is well-positioned to take on former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is expected to announce his candidacy to replace the retiring Sen. Thom Tillis.”

A source familiar confirmed to Breitbart News that Whatley is getting into the race with Trump’s blessing.

A public announcement is expected to come in the next ten days, according to reports, which also indicate that Trump would announce a replacement for Whatley upon his formal Senate announcement.

Whatley is also said to have met with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who chairs National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). Per Politico, “The NRSC had been floating the RNC chair as a potential replacement to Tillis since January.”

Additionally, recent polling indicates that Republicans are better off running a “pro-Trump Republican” in this race.

It is believed former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper will soon launch his Senate campaign, and Politico says that Trump recognizes that a GOP seat in North Carolina will be an “an uphill battle for any Republican.”