The House Ethics Committee directed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to pay more than $2,000 after a report found that she broke House rules when underpaying for certain gifts and apparel related to her attendance at the 2021 Met Gala.

In the report from the committee, it was revealed that Ocasio-Cortez “paid under fair market value for clothing and accessories” regarding her attendance at the event, according to Axios. While the committee found that Ocasio-Cortez had underpaid for several items, she was directed to pay $2,733 “to vendors for the additional value of her” clothing and to donate $250 for her fiancée, Riley Roberts’ ticket to the Cosmetic Institute.

The committee described Ocasio-Cortez’s conduct as having been “inconsistent with House rules, laws, and other standards of conduct.”

“The Committee determined that Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s conduct was inconsistent with House Rules, laws, and other standards of conduct with respect to her acceptance of certain goods and services associated with her attendance at the 2021 Met Gala, and her delay in making appropriate payment for their receipt,” the report said. “While the Committee did not find that Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s violations were knowing and willful, she nonetheless received impermissible gifts and must bear responsibility for the other conduct that occurred with respect to the delays in payment.”

In the report, the committee found that the “fair market value” for Ocasio-Cortez’s gown, shoe, handbag, and jewelry rental, was roughly $3,724.04, meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez had paid roughly $990.76.

“The Committee accepts counsel’s determination of fair market value for rental of the jewelry—totaling $78.47,” the report said. “As noted above, Representative Ocasio-Cortez was not invoiced for the handmade paper flower that was worn in her hair. Brother Bellies was billed $1,000 for 28 flowers, so the per flower cost was approximately $35.71.”

“The Congresswoman appreciates the Committee finding that she made efforts to ensure her compliance with House Rules and sought to act consistently with her ethical requirements,” Mike Casca, who serves as Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff said in a statement, adding that Ocasio-Cortez “accepts the ruling and will remedy the remaining amounts.”

The report comes after the American Accountability Foundation hit Ocasio-Cortez with an ethics complaint in September 2021, after she accepted a $35,000 ticket to attend the 2021 Met Gala, Breitbart News previously reported.

Ocasio-Cortez attended the event wearing a dress with the message, “Tax the Rich,” which was designed by Aurora James, of Brother Vellies.