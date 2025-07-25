Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell (D) reportedly spent a mountain of taxpayer money last fiscal year on things such as worldwide travel.

Campbell spent almost $300,000 on a taxpayer-funded credit card for trips to France, the Caribbean, and hosting a party, the Boston Herald reported on Friday citing its analysis.

The outlet continued:

Campbell traveled to France last July to attend a conference alongside counterparts from across the nation, with the Bay State attorney general racking up about $13,627 on state-issued procurement cards during the trip.

The expenses — flights, transportation, and hotel charges — are among the largest that Campbell incurred between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025. Her office’s total spending with P-cards, or procurement cards, cost taxpayers some $288,146.26 last fiscal year, according to the Herald’s review.

Her office told the outlet she traveled to the conference and events in Paris and Normandy which the National Association of Attorneys General and the Attorney General Alliance hosted.

The Herald cited an Associated Press (AP) report from August that said some of the AGs went to France during a “trip cosponsored by a group mostly funded by companies,” and organizers claimed the event was to commemorate those who gave their lives during World War II. However, the trip happened a couple of months after the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Herald report stated.

Campbell recently led other Democrats in suing President Donald Trump’s administration over cuts to federal funding for so-called “climate change” projects, the Haverhill Gazette reported on Thursday.

In May, Campbell issued a guide for people to know their rights as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents targeted criminal illegals in her state and across the nation, per WBUR.

The news comes as the Trump administration has been working to combat the wave of illegal immigrants who entered the nation under former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous open borders policies.

In addition, Campbell announced in October 2023 the creation of a “reproductive justice” unit in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the year prior, according to Breitbart News:

The unit is purportedly designed to ensure the state is a “national leader” in expanding access to abortion and “gender-affirming care,” a euphemism created by left-wing activists intended to make the sexual mutilation sound like a compassionate course of action. The unit will also be “tackling misinformation and disinformation that prevents access to care, working across state lines to respond to national attacks on reproductive health care,” according to a state press release.

In regard to the spending of taxpayer funds, Campbell does not stand alone.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) in 2024 attended the Master’s golf tournament in Georgia and used taxpayer money for the trip. A few years before that in 2022, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) confirmed she would refund the city after it was revealed she used taxpayer money to spent about $30,000 on several first-class flight upgrades, per Breitbart News.

And no one can forget Mayor Tiffany Henyard (D) of Dolton, Illinois, who lashed out when she was questioned on her controversial spending habits in early 2024, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The recent Herald report about Campbell said she has gotten pushback for not auditing the Legislature after over 70 percent of voters approved it. The article also noted her office got a 12 percent budget increase to keep fighting President Trump’s administration.