Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) fought efforts to quash diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives while his daughter worked in the private sector promoting DEI, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has revealed.

The NRSC is taking aim at Cooper, as he is expected to throw his hat in the ring to take an open Senate seat in the Tar Heel State. According to Axios, he could announce his bid before July is over.

In a recent text campaign, the NRSC highlighted the ties between Cooper and his daughter, Hillary Cooper. It noted that Cooper vetoed a bill to get DEI out of the government in 2023.

“Meanwhile, King Cooper’s daughter had a lucrative job in the private sector, focused on DEI and ESG initiatives,” NRSC noted.

The bill Cooper vetoed addressed racism training programs, in part.

Per WRAL:

In addition to targeting trainings, the bill would also ban state agencies, ranging from the prison system to public universities and everything in between, from asking employees or prospective hires to state their opinions — or take any action — regarding “matters of contemporary political debate or social action.”

The North Carolina Senate eventually overrode Cooper’s veto.

Additionally NRSC has also targeted Cooper in recent days for “refusing to condemn extreme, anti-Israel Democrats again.”

“Cooper’s silence exposes his true character as a radical, pro-Hamas leftist and sends a clear message to Jewish North Carolinians that he’s with the extremists in his party and not them,” NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said in a statement.

The ramped-up attacks come as Republicans prepare to run their candidate of choice, who appears to be Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley. It is believed he will officially announce a run for the seat soon with President Donald Trump’s blessing, in light of Trump’s daughter-in-law and former RNC co-chair Lara Trump formally bowing out of consideration for the seat.

Trump offered his endorsement to Whatley on Thursday.