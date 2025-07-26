Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) fought efforts to quash diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives while his daughter worked in the private sector promoting DEI, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has revealed.
The NRSC is taking aim at Cooper, as he is expected to throw his hat in the ring to take an open Senate seat in the Tar Heel State. According to Axios, he could announce his bid before July is over.
In a recent text campaign, the NRSC highlighted the ties between Cooper and his daughter, Hillary Cooper. It noted that Cooper vetoed a bill to get DEI out of the government in 2023.
“Meanwhile, King Cooper’s daughter had a lucrative job in the private sector, focused on DEI and ESG initiatives,” NRSC noted.
The bill Cooper vetoed addressed racism training programs, in part.
In addition to targeting trainings, the bill would also ban state agencies, ranging from the prison system to public universities and everything in between, from asking employees or prospective hires to state their opinions — or take any action — regarding “matters of contemporary political debate or social action.”
The North Carolina Senate eventually overrode Cooper’s veto.
Additionally NRSC has also targeted Cooper in recent days for “refusing to condemn extreme, anti-Israel Democrats again.”
“Cooper’s silence exposes his true character as a radical, pro-Hamas leftist and sends a clear message to Jewish North Carolinians that he’s with the extremists in his party and not them,” NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said in a statement.
The ramped-up attacks come as Republicans prepare to run their candidate of choice, who appears to be Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley. It is believed he will officially announce a run for the seat soon with President Donald Trump’s blessing, in light of Trump’s daughter-in-law and former RNC co-chair Lara Trump formally bowing out of consideration for the seat.
Trump offered his endorsement to Whatley on Thursday.
“To the Great People of North Carolina, one of the most capable executives in our Country successfully ran, along with Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee. He happens to live in your incredible State, which I love, and won, including Primaries, six times in a row!” Trump began in his glowing endorsement.
The president continued:
My relationship with you has been fantastic, and only enhanced by the job I did after January 20th, when I took over the flood drenched areas that were abandoned by Sleepy Joe Biden and your Governor, and, through the infusion of money and hard work, fixed the problem like nobody else has the ability to do. The one that energized that project, and so many more, was the Chairman of the RNC, Michael Whatley.
I am sending this Statement out for a very good reason. Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina. He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide! But I have a mission for my friends in North Carolina, and that is to get Michael Whatley to run for the U.S. Senate. He is STRONG on the Border, stopping Crime, supporting our Military/Veterans, cutting Taxes, and saving our always under siege Second Amendment. I need him in Washington, and I need him representing YOU!
Trump also floated Joe Gruters to replace Whatley as chairman at the RNC.
“So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump wrote. “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”
