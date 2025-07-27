VIDEO: Democrat Candidate Throws a Fit, Is Removed, Arrested in Texas Hearing

Video emerged over the weekend of a redistricting hearing in the Texas Capitol that resulted in a Democrat congressional candidate being forcibly removed and arrested after he refused to stop talking when his time was up.

Isaiah Martin, 27, a candidate for Houston’s 18th Congressional District, ignored repeated requests to yield his time as he accused Republicans of distorting Texas redistricting to meet the wishes of President Donald Trump.

“It is a shame. History will not remember you for what you have done,” he shouted as a sergeant-at-arms aids in suits took him away to the sound of applause from observers.

“It is a shame!” he shouted again, as the group collapsed on the floor.

As he rose and was taken from the chamber, he shouted, “It is horrific what you have done! You should all be ashamed! America will rise up against you!”

Martin reportedly began his testimony Thursday by challenging the legitimacy of the hearing in the Austin capitol. When his time was up Rep. Cody Vasut (R), the House Redistricting Committee chair, tried to establish order, but Martin refused to yield, saying, “I’m not finished.”

Martin then attacked President Trump, saying, “You can thank your failed, senile, dilapidated, Epstein-partying-with president for all of the work that we’re about to do to every single one of you…”

Shortly after, Vasut ordered him removed.

The young candidate’s visit to the capitol ended with him being charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and disrupting a public meeting, Fox News reported.

However, after a night in the Travis County Jail, authorities released him and all charges were dropped.

He later posted a video on X thanking supporters and pledging to continue speaking out.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.