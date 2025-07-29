First Look: Trump’s DHS Releases Ads Urging Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is releasing ads that encourage illegal aliens living in the United States to self-deport, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The nationwide ad campaign, featuring DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, touts the agency’s CBP Home mobile application, which illegal aliens can use to self-deport from the United States with a free flight back to their home country.

“If you’re an illegal alien living in the United States, this runway is your future because one way or another, you’re getting on a plane home but how you get there is up to you,” Noem says in the ad. “… you can make it easy like others who have made the right choice, by downloading the CBP Home app and safely self-deporting. They received financial assistance, up to $1,000, a free flight home, and they have the chance to come back to America, legally.”

“Or, your trip home will be hard,” Noem continues:

We will find you, you will be fined thousands of dollars, detained, and forcefully removed from our country. Leave legally because you won’t miss this flight and its your last chance to get on board the right way. Under President Trump’s strong leadership, we follow the law, and our border is secure.

The ads will run on broadcast television and online across the United States and in foreign countries in several different languages.

“The CBP Home App gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream,” Noem said in a statement. “If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”

DHS officials said that in six months tens of thousands of illegal aliens have used the CBP Home app to self-deport from the United States. The agency is also using financial pressures to get illegal aliens to self-deport, which is far less costly than government-led deportation flights.

Since Trump took office, DHS has issued nearly 10,000 fine notices to illegal aliens.

